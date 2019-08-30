Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption David Innes sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle left the road

A 35-year-old motorcyclist who died after his bike left the road on the A91 near Tillicoultry has been named as David Innes from Alva.

Mr Innes sustained serious injuries and was treated by paramedics following the incident, but died at the scene.

The collision happened at about 15:40 on Wednesday.

Sgt David Marr said Mr Innes's family wanted to thank the emergency services and members of the public who stopped to provide assistance.