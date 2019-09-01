Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Specialist search officers have been assessing the scene of the fire

A body has been found in the wreckage of a superstore in Perth that was destroyed by a suspicious fire.

Police said earlier this week they believed someone may have been inside the B&M superstore when the fire took hold more than a week ago.

The body has not been formally identified, but officers said they believed they knew who it was and relatives have been told.

An investigation into the fire is continuing.

The roof of the store at St Catherine's Retail Park collapsed after fire broke out just before 02:15 on Saturday 24 August.

The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse

Perth and Kinross Local Area Commander Ch Insp Ian Scott said: "As communicated at the end of last week, our enquiries gave us reason to believe that there may be a person within the building.

"Our investigation into the fire has therefore been conducted with this possibility in mind. Formal identification of the body found has yet to take place, however, we believe that we know the identity of the individual, and specialist officers are providing support to their family at this time.

"The damage to the building is extensive and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the full circumstances.

"We will maintain a police presence at the scene until the investigation is complete. This may take some time and I would like to thank the local and business community for their support."

Officers confirmed last week that the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Animals from the neighbouring Pets at Home were evacuated during the blaze, but none was injured.