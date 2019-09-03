Image copyright PPA Image caption Andrew Morris admitted killing his son

A man who killed his 10-year-old son at a house in Coupar Angus has been jailed for 16 years.

Andrew Morris, also known as Karl, 38, stabbed himself and jumped from the roof of a house after killing Kane Morris.

Kane's body was found at the house in Union Street, in the Perth and Kinross town, last November.

Morris previously admitted culpable homicide, and a charge of attempting to murder an eight-year-old girl.

Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Kane Morris's body was found at a house in Coupar Angus last November

The court heard Kane was stabbed six times, once in the chest and five times in the back.

Despite his injuries, he tried to help the young girl.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Morris "his selfless bravery was in contrast to your cowardly actions".

He told Morris he would "now pay a heavy price" and said he would have to live with this for the rest of his life.

'Severe punishment'

The court heard Morris's family were supportive of him and heard a statement in which his ex-wife, Laura Anne Gillie, said his most severe punishment will be his own mind.

She said she "doesn't hate him, and she can't see that ever changing".

Morris was originally charged with murdering his son, who was a pupil at Coupar Angus Primary School.

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Alex Prentice QC accepted a reduced plea to culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility.