Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A haul of replica police clothing was stolen from a prop company in Falkirk

Thieves who stole police costumes from a prop company in Falkirk may be posing as officers, Police Scotland has warned.

A haul of replica police clothing - including stab vests, handcuffs and imitation batons - was stolen from the firm based on Lochside Road, Limerigg.

Entry was forced into a storage unit between 23:00 on Saturday and 12:00 on Sunday.

Police say the props look "very realistic".

Members of the public have been advised to ask for identificiation if they doubt whether someone is a genuine officer.

Imitation warning

Police t-shirts, trousers, fleeces, hats, Pava (pepper) spray containers, tools and vehicle diagnostic equipment were also taken from the site, near Slamannan.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Scotland non-emergency line.

Det Ch Insp Colin Campbell said: "At present we do not have a value for the stolen goods. However, our concern is that the suspects may look to use these to imitate police officers, as the props look very realistic.

"If you have any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be an officer, ask to see identification and if they cannot provide it, then report them via 101.

"As part of this inquiry we would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Lochside Road over the weekend, or who can help us identify the culprits, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the stolen props and clothing, please also get in touch."