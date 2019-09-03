Image caption Colleagues paid tribute to the officer who died in Montrose

A police officer has died while on duty in Angus.

Colleagues paid tribute to the man following the incident in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood he died while he was stationed outdoors and was found by a member of the public.

Ch Supt Andrew Todd added: "The sympathies of everyone at Police Scotland are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The Scottish Police Federation described news of the officer's death as "devastating".

The death comes the day before the annual Scottish police memorial service.

Calum Steele, the SPF's general secretary tweeted: "Such events are always devastatingly sad but this seems all the more so on the eve of @ScotPolMemorial

"Every thought and best wish to the family, friends, and colleagues mourning this evening."