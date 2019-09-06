Image copyright Dougie Cunningham Image caption The dogs help dementia patients with daily living in their homes

A project providing trained dogs to help dementia patients has been saved following a fundraising campaign.

The Dementia Dogs Project assists people with the condition by pairing them with pets which help them with daily living.

Lack of funding meant no new pairings would be made, but couples already paired with dogs would keep them.

A campaign to raise £30,000 has now reached more than £50,000.

The project said the money, which was raised by individual donations, meant it had "a future secured in Scotland."

Project manager Fiona Corner said: "We have been bowled over by the public's heart-warming response, many of whom had never heard of Dementia Dogs before."

The scheme is a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland and Dogs for Good.

The dogs, which take two years to train, are taught everyday tasks including retrieving medication and opening doors.

The project was the first of its kind in the world when it was piloted in Angus in 2012.

There are currently 12 dementia dogs at locations across Scotland, including Arbroath, Dundee and Dunblane.

Image copyright Dougie Cunningham Image caption Imke Thomson, pictured with husband Malcolm and dog Webb, said the public's response to the fundraising campaign was "wonderful"

Malcolm and Imke Thomson from Dundee have had their dog Webb for two years.

Mrs Thomson said: "It is wonderful to see the public respond so generously to help keep this work continuing in Scotland.

"Webb has made such an impact on our lives, and it would be so good to think more families in Scotland will be able to benefit through Dementia Dog's work in the future."

After initial funding from the Design Council of London, the project secured a further three years of support from the Life Changes Trust, part of the National Lottery, which expired on 31 August.

Dementia Dogs is currently based at HMP Castle Huntly where inmates learn about dog training as part of their rehabilitation.