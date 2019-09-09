Jim Spence installed as new Dundee University rector
Sports writer and broadcaster Jim Spence has been installed as the new rector of Dundee University.
Mr Spence gave a speech to 3,000 new students of the university at a ceremony in Dundee's Caird Hall.
He said the city was a "terrific place" which was currently "crackling with innovation and invention".
Mr Spence was elected unopposed and succeeded round-the-world cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont, who served one term as rector.
Mr Spence, said: "I went to this university over 30 years ago as a mature student and it changed the course of my life and so I would love to change the course of students' lives.
"I think students will come here, enjoy the university and enjoy the city as well and I think it will transform them as individuals educationally and hopefully, as people as well."
Dundee University Students' Association president Josh Connor, said: "Jim is a born and bred Dundonian, he gets this university, he is a former alumni and the amount of energy he has put into the role already has been outstanding."