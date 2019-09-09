Image copyright Dominic Glasgow Image caption Jim Spence said that Dundee was "crackling with innovation and invention"

Sports writer and broadcaster Jim Spence has been installed as the new rector of Dundee University.

Mr Spence gave a speech to 3,000 new students of the university at a ceremony in Dundee's Caird Hall.

He said the city was a "terrific place" which was currently "crackling with innovation and invention".

Mr Spence was elected unopposed and succeeded round-the-world cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont, who served one term as rector.

Mr Spence, said: "I went to this university over 30 years ago as a mature student and it changed the course of my life and so I would love to change the course of students' lives.

"I think students will come here, enjoy the university and enjoy the city as well and I think it will transform them as individuals educationally and hopefully, as people as well."

Dundee University Students' Association president Josh Connor, said: "Jim is a born and bred Dundonian, he gets this university, he is a former alumni and the amount of energy he has put into the role already has been outstanding."