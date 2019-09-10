Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Dye was struck by the car on Galvelmore Street

A 97-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Crieff has been named as William Dye.

The pensioner, who lived in the Perth and Kinross town, was on Galvelmore Street when he was struck by a red Nissan Note at about 09:40 on Saturday.

He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene but died later in hospital. The car driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses in the area of Galvelmore Street to come forward.