'Track defect' closes Arbroath to Montrose railway line
- 12 September 2019
Rail services between Arbroath and Montrose have been suspended after reports of a suspected track defect on the route.
Scotrail said that it was currently unable to run services between the two stations "for safety reasons."
It said staff had been mobilised and it would issue an update on the situation after it had more information on the suspected defect.
Replacement bus services are being run for affected passengers.