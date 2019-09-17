Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Katy McAllister will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court in October

A Dundee doctor who was cleared in 2017 of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of painkillers has admitted importing controlled drugs.

Katy McAllister, 33, attempted to have diazepam, oxycodone, Temazepam, and morphine delivered to her home.

McAllister will be sentenced on 11 October at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She was found not guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2017 of culpable homicide, but admitted supplying diazepam and Temazepam to two people.

In the latest case, McAllister admitted four charges at Dundee Sheriff Court of importing controlled drugs over a three-month period in 2017.

Not guilty pleas to a further 10 drug-related charges were accepted by prosecutors.