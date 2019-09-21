Image copyright Whimsical Lush Image caption Almost 40 sculptures were auctioned off in Dundee

More than 200 sculptures from the Scotland-wide Oor Wullie Bucket Trail have raised more than £1.29m at an auction for three children's charities.

Hand-painted themed sculptures of the cartoon character had been displayed in locations including Dundee, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Inverness.

The most paid for a single sculpture was £25,000 for Metal Oor Wullie, an intricate metalwork design.

The final auction took place on Friday at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

It broke the record for the week's auctions, raising a total of £419,500 for the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, and broke through the £1m mark for the total raised across the week.

Image caption Metal Oor Wullie, designed by Jason Patterson, was the biggest fundraiser at £25,000

The star of the night was Metal Oor Wullie, designed by Jason Patterson, which started a bidding war and ended in a winning bid of £25,000.

Other big earners were Buzzin' designed by Bronwyn Gilgallon which fetched £16,000 and Oor Teacake which attracted a winning bid of £15,000.

One of the biggest cheers was for Scouts Scotland, who managed to win back their Scout Oor Wullie after a crowdfunding campaign raised cash to bid on the statue.

Image copyright Whimsical Lush Image caption The Aberdeen sculptures were displayed at Marischal College before the auction

Image copyright Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Trail Image caption Buzzin', designed by Bronwyn Gilgallon, won a top bid of £16,000

Earlier in the week, the Dundee auction raised £239,000 for the Archie Foundation. Archie Highland and Archie Grampian's auction brought in £316,700. Thursday's event in the capital totalled £318,000 for the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity.

Full of Beans creator Suzanne Scott, from Dundee, who designed three other bucket trail sculptures, said that "feeling overwhelmed" at the amount raised was an understatement.

She said: "If my work can make even a tiny difference to someone's life, it means so much."

Image copyright Whimsical Lush Image caption The Full of Beans sculpture sold for £16,000

The Edinburgh family of 99-year-old war veteran Tom Gilzean, who has raised more than £1m for charity were outbid for his Oor Wullie statue.

Tom Gilzean's sculpture went for £13,000 at auction to a mystery buyer.

It follows a crowd fundraiser which raised £7,000 to buy the statue so it could be kept on display in Edinburgh.

But then a local taxi company stepped in to commission another sculpture to be given to the Gilzeans.

Image copyright Tabby Blades/Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Image caption Tom Gilzean's family wanted his Oor Wullie statue to remain in Edinburgh city centre

This year's bucket trail was the first time the event had been hosted across Scotland.

The 11-week event began in June and encouraged visitors to "bag" as many of the statues as possible with the help of a downloadable map and interactive app.

More than 200 sculptures were displayed, culminating in public "farewell events" where all of the statues were gathered together in the five host cities, ahead of the auctions.