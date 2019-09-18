Image copyright Google Image caption The man engaged the woman in conversation near the Linden Avenue roundabout

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in a property in Stirling by a man who approached her in the street.

The man engaged the woman in conversation on Burghmuir Road, near the Linden Avenue roundabout.

The teenager was then taken to a property in Linden Avenue where the man attacker her.

The incident took place between 03:00 and 04:00 on Sunday. The woman then asked for help from a resident in a nearby street, who called the police.

The suspect was described as white, in his 20s, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build.

He had short dark hair, was clean shaven, and wore a dark T-shirt and dark jeans.

Det Insp Yvonne O'Rourke said the woman was wearing a red dress with a yellow T-shirt over the top, and anyone who saw her between 03:00 and 04:00 on Sunday should contact police.

She said: "This has been an extremely frightening ordeal for the woman who continues to assist us with our inquiries and is being provided with support from specialist officers while we carry out our investigation."