Man cleared of raping woman in Dundee alley
- 19 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has been cleared of raping a woman in an alley in Dundee city centre.
Marian Lupu had denied assaulting and raping the woman on 21 May last year in St Paul's Court in the Seagate area of the city.
A jury returned a majority not proven verdict following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mr Lupu, from Dundee, had lodged a special defence of consent ahead of the trial.