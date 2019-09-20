Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged after serious sexual assault on woman in Stirling

  • 20 September 2019

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault on a teenager in Stirling.

The alleged attack on the 19-year-old woman took place in the city's Linden Avenue on Sunday.

The man, who has not been named, is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court later.

