Biker killed in Crianlarich crash with BMW

A biker has been killed after a crash near Crianlarich.

The 58-year-old man's black Triumph motorbike was in collision with a blue BMW 320 at about 16:30 on Friday.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, about half a mile south of Crianlarich on the A85. The male driver and the female passenger in the BMW were uninjured.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash - especially if they have dashcam video - to get in touch.

Sgt Ruth Aitchison said: "This collision happened at a busy time of the day on a very well-used road. If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have any information, including dashcam footage, which could assist in our inquiry please get in touch."