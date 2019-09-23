Image copyright Google Image caption The man was walking on Braeface Road from the direction of Banknock

A 70-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found with head injuries on a road near Falkirk.

The man was spotted by passers-by on Braeface Road, between Denny and Banknock, at about 21:40 on Friday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses, especially drivers with dash-cam footage from the time.

Det Sgt Will Hogg said: "We have already spoken to some people who were in the area at the time but would like to speak to anyone who has not yet come forward.

"The man was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, carrying shopping bags and travelling from the direction of Banknock.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone driving in the area around the time who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries."