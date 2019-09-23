Image copyright Google

Four armed robbers escaped with jewellery worth a five-figure sum in raid on a family-run jewellers shop in Dundee city centre.

The gang threatened staff with weapons after walking into the Kenneth Walker and Son shop on Union Street at about 10:50.

They made off in a white Ford Kuga car.

A 60-year-old customer suffered a head injury during the incident. He was treated in hospital before being released.

The four members of staff in the shop were uninjured but left badly shaken.

One of the suspects was dropped off in Union Street shortly before the robbery.

Faces covered

He is described as being in his 20s to 30s and had dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a white shirt with black trousers and a navy hooded top with a red band across the chest.

The other three suspects were wearing dark-coloured clothing and had their faces covered.

It is thought the gang switched cars shortly after the raid.

Det Insp Gavin McKinlay said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing into this incident.

"Officers have been studying CCTV in and around the city centre, and carrying out inquiries in the local area to gather more information on this robbery and to trace the suspects and the two vehicles involved.

"The white Ford Kuga involved in this robbery has the registration number MJ62 DLK, and it was seen in the Union Street area before the robbery took place.

"It was last seen after the robbery driving at speed in Shore Terrace. It may have been abandoned locally, so anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to come forward to officers.

"I believe that the suspects then changed vehicles to a black new-style Seat Leon Cupra bearing the registration number MD19 CVV. This is not the vehicle's original number plates, but we are working to establish where this car then headed to. Anyone with information on the Seat vehicle is urged to contact us."