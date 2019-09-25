Image copyright Central Scotland News Agency Image caption At the time of his death Leylan suffered from cerebral palsy and was thought to be autistic

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-year-old boy in Angus four years ago.

Leylan Forte, from Montrose, died on 27 April 2015 from dehydration, gastroenteritis and norovirus.

However, his parents believe poor advice given by the NHS 24 service at the time contributed to his death.

A preliminary hearing into the case is due to be held at Forfar Sheriff Court on 7 November.

At the time of his death, Leylan suffered from cerebral palsy and was thought to be autistic.

Procurator fiscal for Forfar, Sineidin Corrins, said the Lord Advocate had decided an inquiry would held because of the "serious public concern" associated with the case.

It comes a year after Leylan's parents, Leanne Smith, 41, and Wayne Forte, 51, threatened to sue NHS 24 over their son's death.

NHS 24's medical director Dr Laura Ryan said: "We were very sorry to hear of Leylan's death in 2015 and our sympathies are with his family.

"NHS 24 will participate as required into any further investigation into the service which was provided by NHS 24."