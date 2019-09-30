Image caption Graham Kerr died at the scene of the collision

Police have released the name of a man who died after being struck by a car while walking on the A91 Stirling to Alva road.

He was Graham Kerr, 33, from the Stirling area.

Mr Kerr was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a Vauxhall car at about 22:15 on Saturday.

Police have renewed their appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not spoken to officers, to make contact with them.

Mr Kerr's family said, through the police, that they wished "to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who tried to help Graham after the incident".

Sgt David Marr said: "I have to echo the sentiments of Graham's family and praise the efforts of motorists who stopped and performed CPR before the arrival of emergency services, including those who had the presence of mind to collect a defibrillator from a church in Alva.

"Inquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am continuing to appeal for assistance from any witnesses who may have seen it take place, or passing motorists around the given time who have dash-cam footage we could review."