Man 'critical' after being hit by car in Tullibody
- 4 October 2019
A man has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Clackmannanshire
The 56-year-old was struck by a white Seat Ibiza near the Scotmid store on Alloa Road, Tullibody, at about 20:00 on Thursday.
He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.