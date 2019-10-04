Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by the car near the Scotmid store in Alloa Road

A man has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Clackmannanshire

The 56-year-old was struck by a white Seat Ibiza near the Scotmid store on Alloa Road, Tullibody, at about 20:00 on Thursday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.