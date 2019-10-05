Pedestrian hit by car in Tullibody dies from injuries
- 5 October 2019
A man has died in hospital a day after being hit by a car in Clackmannanshire.
Alan McLean, 56, was struck by a white Seat Ibiza near the Scotmid store on Alloa Road, Tullibody, at about 20:00 on Thursday.
Mr McLean, from Tullibody, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries but he died on Friday.
Police have appealed for help from anyone with information about the crash, especially those with dash-cam footage.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.