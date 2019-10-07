Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died at the scene of the incident

A man will stand trial accused of killing his partner by choking and stabbing her at her home in Brechin.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of murdering Neomi Smith after allegedly forcing entry to her flat on 9 June.

Prosecutors claim Mr Rizzo compressed Miss Smith's neck, restricting her breathing, and struck her on the head and body with knives.

Mr Rizzo entered not guilty pleas to the charges during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Further charges

He also denies a separate charge of assaulting Miss Smith, 23, to her injury and danger of life between 5 May and 8 June.

Prosecutors claim this happened at Miss Smith's flat and Hudson's Bar in Brechin.

He is further charged with threatening and abusive behaviour against Miss Smith, who was originally from Aberdeen.

Mr Rizzo also faces allegations involving four other women - three described on the indictment as his "ex-partner".

These accusations span between December 2014 and May 2019.

The charges include claims he assaulted three of the women and behaved in a threatening manner towards the other.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC fixed a trial due to begin next February.