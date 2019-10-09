Image copyright Average White Band Image caption Malcolm "Molly" Duncan was a founding member of the Average White Band

A founding member of the Average White Band has died, aged 74, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Malcolm "Molly" Duncan, who was born in Montrose, played saxophone in the group, including on their US chart-topper Pick Up The Pieces.

The soul and funk band, formed in 1972, gained worldwide success including a number one album in the US.

Duncan and his bandmate Roger Ball were known as the Dundee Horns, having both attended art college in the city.

Image copyright Michael Putland Image caption Roger Ball (L) and Duncan were known as the Dundee Horns

The band paid tribute to Duncan on their Facebook page, saying he would be "sorely missed."

They said: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of our old friend and tenor player, Molly Duncan.

"He had a recent bout with cancer, and so one half of the "Dundee Horns" is with us no more.

"His was the world-famous sax solo on Pick Up The Pieces, but apart from that he was one of the funniest and most charming people you could ever meet."

Duncan attended Dundee Art College with fellow band members Roger Ball and Alan Gorrie.

The band posted: "His son, Dan, was with him at the end, and our condolences are with him and other family members."