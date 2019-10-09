Image copyright Great Run Image caption Next year's Stirling Marathon will take place in October

Stirling will host a marathon next year after the previously-cancelled event attracted new backers.

The event, which will also include 5k and 3k runs, a family mile and a half marathon will take place on 11 October.

Classic Run Events said participants would "run through the heart of Scotland and run through history."

Former backers The Great Run Company announced in May it would not renew its contract for the event saying it was "unsustainable" in its current format.

Image copyright Stirling Council Image caption Team GB member Callum Hawkins welcomed the announcement of next year's Stirling Marathon

Stirling Council said the decision to move the marathon from its traditional slot in April would allow more people to take part, and allow runners "more flexibility" to prepare for the course in a "packed events calendar".

The Stirling Scottish Marathon launch was attended by Callum Hawkins, who finished fourth in the marathon for Team GB on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

He said: "It's great to see that the Stirling Scottish Marathon will continue in 2020.

"The course is well known as one of the most picturesque and scenic marathon courses in the world with tremendous support in every village and town that the runners pass through."