Tayside and Central Scotland

Dundee FC manager and Forfar player charged after pub disturbance

  • 10 October 2019
The Braes
Image caption The disturbance is alleged to have taken place in The Braes bar

Dundee FC's manager James McPake and Forfar player Gary Irvine have been charged following a disturbance in a Dundee pub.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in The Braes bar, Perth Road, in the city's west end at about 23:30 on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed that two men, aged 35 and 34, had been charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

