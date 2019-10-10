Dundee FC manager and Forfar player charged after pub disturbance
- 10 October 2019
Dundee FC's manager James McPake and Forfar player Gary Irvine have been charged following a disturbance in a Dundee pub.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in The Braes bar, Perth Road, in the city's west end at about 23:30 on Sunday.
Police Scotland confirmed that two men, aged 35 and 34, had been charged in connection with the incident.
They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.