Image caption The disturbance is alleged to have taken place in The Braes bar

Dundee FC's manager James McPake and Forfar player Gary Irvine have been charged following a disturbance in a Dundee pub.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in The Braes bar, Perth Road, in the city's west end at about 23:30 on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed that two men, aged 35 and 34, had been charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.