Image caption Katy McAllister was given a community sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court

A Dundee doctor who was previously cleared of killing a friend by giving her painkillers has been sentenced for importing controlled drugs.

Katy McAllister, 33, attempted to have diazepam, oxycodone, temazepam, and morphine delivered to her home.

McAllister was ordered to complete 210 hours of unpaid work.

She was found not guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2017 of culpable homicide, but admitted supplying diazepam and temazepam to two people.

In the latest case, McAllister admitted four charges at Dundee Sheriff Court of importing controlled drugs over a three-month period in 2017.

Not guilty pleas to a further 10 drug-related charges were accepted by prosecutors.

The court was told that the morphine tablets McAllister ordered only contained paracetamol and ibuprofen.

'Last chance'

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told McAllister: "These are serious offences that made me consider a custodial sentence.

"This has been a last chance. If you don't succeed on this order there's a very good chance you are going to prison."

As well as the unpaid work order, McAllister was placed under supervision for two years.

She is currently suspended as a doctor and will face a fitness to practice hearing later this year.

In 2017, McAllister was acquitted of causing the death of Louise McGowan at Voodoo Tattoo in Dundee in May 2015.

Prosecutors alleged she had administered the drugs to Mrs McGowan but judge Graham Buchanan QC said they had failed to provide evidence of culpable homicide.

She did, however, plead guilty to supplying a fellow medic with diazepam pills, and tablets, including temazepam, to another man.