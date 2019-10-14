Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A court heard William Finlay stabbed Fiona Canning 47 times

A man who murdered a grandmother by stabbing her 47 times told police that he should be "shot in the head", a court has heard.

William Finlay, 57, said he killed Fiona Canning, or McDonald, at her flat in Camelon, Falkirk, last November out of "revenge."

Finlay believed Miss Canning, 44, had been "rinsing him" of a £10,000 pension payment.

He will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to murder.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Finlay and Miss Canning were neighbours who would often violently argue.

Finlay, an ex-electronics worker, had received a £10,000 pension payment in March last year but was left with £300 a few months later.

'Can't apologise for killing someone'

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said: "He stated to witnesses that Miss Canning had been 'rinsing him' and was constantly asking for money."

Finlay was heard inside Miss Canning's flat by a neighbour on the night of her death.

He went to a friend's house later that day covered in blood and confessed to murdering Miss Canning.

The victim was found by neighbours covered in blood.

When the neighbours returned to Finlay he shouted: "I've murdered her, I've done her, I've murdered Fiona."

Ambulance crews arrived and failed to revive Miss Canning using CPR.

Finlay told officers he "took it out on a poor woman" who had "robbed" him of thousands of pounds.

He said: "I deserve to be shot in the head for what I've done tonight.

"I apologise for doing it, but you can't apologise for killing someone - this is what happens when you get pushed to the limits."