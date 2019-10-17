Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man fell from the roof of the building in West Marketgait

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a building opposite Dundee's police headquarters.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, fell from the roof of the building at the north end of West Marketgait at about 03:05 on Thursday.

He is currently being treated for serious injuries in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.

Police want to speak to two women seen talking to the man about an hour before the incident.

Officers said they know the identity of the man, who was described as 5ft 8in tall, slim, with long, scruffy brown hair and a beard.

The man wore a blue checked shirt and jeans.