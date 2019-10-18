ScotRail services through Leuchars were suspended after a train struck a cow on the line near the Fife town.

The rail operator said the cow had caused damage to the train, leaving it unable to continue its journey.

The southbound line reopened shortly after 10:30, with the northbound line reopening about an hour later.

ScotRrail had arranged for Stagecoach to accept valid rail tickets and smartcards on services between Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

A temporary replacement shuttle bus service also called at all stations between Dundee and Kirkcaldy.