Image copyright Ruth Moss Image caption Sophie Parkinson took her own life in 2014

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a teenage girl who took her own life will begin in the new year.

Sophie Parkinson died aged 13 at her family home in Liff, outside Dundee, in March 2014.

Her family have been critical of NHS Tayside's Child and Adolescent Health Services (CAMHS).

Following a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, Sophie's mother Ruth Moss said she felt "a real mix of emotions" but was "relieved" the inquiry would begin.

The fatal accident inquiry (FAI), which is expected to begin in January, will focus on what could have been done to prevent Sophie's death.

A further preliminary hearing to fix dates for the inquiry will take place on 25 November.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: "As this is a legal matter, we are unable to comment.

"Every suicide is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with the family."