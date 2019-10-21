Man dies in hospital a week after industrial accident in Perth
- 21 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 51-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being injured in an industrial accident in Perth.
The incident happened inside a shop in the city's Main Street at about 09:00 on 11 October.
The man was taken by air ambulance to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital but died of his injuries on Thursday.
Police Scotland said it was investigating the incident with Perth and Kinross Council's health and safety department.