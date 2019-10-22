Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Overtaking police car crashes into traffic lights

A police officer caused thousands of pounds worth of damage by crashing his patrol car into a set of traffic lights in Perth, a court heard.

PC Mark Chance overtook a cyclist, who was a colleague who had pulled out of the force's car park 50 metres away.

The local authority was left with a £3,000 bill for the destroyed lights and the installation of temporary traffic lights.

Chance, 25, was fined £600 and had six penalty points added to his licence.

Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption PC Mark Chance was overtaking a cyclist when he crashed into the lights

He admitted driving carelessly in Perth's Barrack Street on 1 May this year.

CCTV footage of Chance driving into the traffic lights was shown at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Mairi Graham told the court: "It had been raining for much of the evening and the surface was wet.

"CCTV captures the incident and it pretty much speaks for itself."

'Rather embarrassed"

Solicitor Gary McIlravey, defending, said his client was "understandably rather embarrassed" by the incident.

He said: "It's like the Titanic sailing inexorably towards the iceberg. I can't explain it any better than that.

"His focus was on the primary hazard - the cyclist - and for some reason he did not see the oncoming hazard.

"Even police officers can make mistakes. It has not affected his career. "

Sheriff William Wood told Chance: "It is arguably at the higher end of the range of careless driving, with it being a lit traffic light."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the outcome of the case and a report will be made to the deputy chief constable for people and professionalism, Fiona Taylor, for consideration of misconduct proceedings."