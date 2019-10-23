Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dundee recorded 66 drug-related deaths in 2018

Changes to drug laws and government policy is needed to tackle rising death rates among drug users.

The call comes from the Dundee Partnership Forum, which has pledged "urgent action" to protect those most at risk.

The city recorded the highest drug death rate in Scotland last year - measured at 66 - up from 57 in 2017.

It comes as MPs said the UK government should investigate decriminalising possession of all illegal drugs.

Westminster's health and social care committee said the level of drug-related deaths in the UK had become a public health "emergency".

The Dundee Partnership Forum, which includes service users, carers, politicians, and health professionals, is meeting in the city.

The city averages the highest rate of drug-related deaths per 1,000 population of all council areas in Scotland.

Image caption Council leader John Alexander said there were "no easy solutions" to the issue

The Dundee Partnership Forum is discussing the "way forward for the city" following a report from the Dundee Drugs Commission in August.

The partnership's priorities include "confronting stigma" and strengthening the "capacity and capability" of specialist drug services.

Existing drugs legislation - covered by the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 - is reserved to Westminster.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said tackling the issue was a "long-term journey" with "no easy solutions."

He said: "We cannot cut corners when it comes to putting in place changes to save lives.

"We are also keen that Dundee's journey can influence the national situation and that is why we are asking the Scottish and UK governments to consider changes to legislation, funding and policies proposed by the commission."