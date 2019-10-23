Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near Marshill Roundabout in Alloa.

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in Clackmannanshire.

The collision, involving a Fiat Punto and a Renault Megane, happened in Mar Place, near Marshill Roundabout in Alloa, about 12.35 on Tuesday.

Police said the 51-year-old woman was driving the Fiat northwards when the crash happened.

A 51 year-old man, who was driving the Renault, was uninjured. The road was closed for almost three hours.

Call for witnesses

Sgt David Ross said: "This crash happened at a busy section of road and we are eager to hear from anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers.

"The driver of the Fiat Punto remains in hospital and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"We'd ask any drivers with dash-cam devices to review their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, a man was taken to hospital in Edinburgh following a crash early on Wednesday.

The one-vehicle incident happened at Slateford Road at about 05:00.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.