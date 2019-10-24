Woman sexually assaulted in Dundee flat
Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman in a flat in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Officers said the man entered the property in Balunie Crescent between 10:00 and 11:30 on Saturday 19 October before assaulting the woman.
The suspect wore a black tammy-style hat, a black scarf, black tracksuit, and spoke with a local accent.
Police said they were carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries in the area.
Det Insp Marc Lorente said it had been a "particularly distressing incident" for the woman involved.
He said: "I would urge anyone who has been aware of any men fitting this description acting suspiciously around the area and who have not come forward to do so."