Image copyright Maggie's Centre Image caption Police have launched an investigation into the theft at Maggie's Forth Valley

Thieves have stolen garden furniture from a cancer care centre in Falkirk.

Police were alerted to reports of the theft at Maggie's Forth Valley, in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, at about 10:05 on Friday.

The facility in Larbert opened in 2017 and provides support and respite for cancer patients and their families in the area.

The charity has appealed for information. A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.