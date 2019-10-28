Dunblane to Stirling line closed after person struck by train
A person has died after being struck by a train near Stirling.
The incident happened shortly after 10:00 and forced the closure of the line between Dunblane and Stirling.
British Transport Police went the scene with paramedics. Officers are currently attempting to contact the person's family.
ScotRail said replacement buses were running between Dunblane, Stirling, and Alloa.