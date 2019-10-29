A 35-year-old man who raped a woman at a house in Perthshire has been jailed for six years.

John McDonald attacked his victim at the property in Bridge of Earn in September 2017.

First offender McDonald had earlier denied the charge, but was convicted following a trial.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told McDonald had worked for a transport firm and was previously involved in fostering dogs from a sanctuary.

Judge Michael O'Grady QC said: "On any view rape is a grave crime. It is cruel and distressing and humiliating.

"You will understand that it is bound to attract a significant sentence of imprisonment."