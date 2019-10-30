Image copyright Google Image caption MJ Ventilation Ltd had an annual turnover of £7m

A Perthshire ventilation system company has gone into liquidation with the loss of all 81 jobs.

Liquidators said MJ Ventilation Ltd, based in Coupar Angus, had suffered "severe cash flow problems".

These were compounded by bad debts from the recent insolvencies of Carillion and McGill Electrical.

The company, which was founded in 2006, manufactured and installed bespoke ventilation systems, and had an annual turnover of £7m.

Provisional liquidator Blair Milne said the company's assets, including the plant and vehicles, would be put up for sale.

He said: "Despite the best efforts of the management team, the business had been suffering from unsustainable cash flow problems and the only option was to place the company in liquidation."