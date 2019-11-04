Image copyright Max Mumby/Indigo Image caption Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim already have two daughters

Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim has given birth to their third child, a boy.

The baby was born in London, where the family live, last week.

The couple, who married in Sir Andy's hometown of Dunblane in 2015, already have two daughters, Sophia, three, and Edie, two.

Murray won his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in October.

After the tournament he joked: "I'll have three kids under four years old. When I've been off the tour my family has got bigger so I need to get back on the road so we don't get out of control!

"I'm excited for the third kid. My wife's been a huge support for getting me back on the court and making me fight to keep playing."