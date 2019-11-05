Dundee FC manager and Forfar player in court after pub 'disturbance'
- 5 November 2019
Dundee FC's manager James McPake and Forfar player Gary Irvine have appeared in court in connection with an alleged disturbance in a Dundee pub.
Mr McPake, 35, is accused of making a homophobic remark towards two men in The Braes bar on 6 October.
Mr Irvine, 34, is accused of headbutting one of the men in the face to his injury on the same date.
Both men deny the charges and the case will call again at Dundee Sheriff Court on 6 February next year.