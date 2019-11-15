Man who murdered oil worker Steven Donaldson found dead in cell
- 15 November 2019
One of the men who murdered Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson has been found dead in his Perth Prison cell.
Steven Dickie, 24, was serving a minimum 23-year jail term for killing Mr Donaldson at an Angus nature reserve in June 2018.
Co-accused Callum Davidson was also found guilty of murder, with Mr Donaldson's former girlfriend Tasmin Glass convicted of culpable homicide.
The Scottish Prison Service said a fatal accident inquiry will be held.