Image caption Steven Dickie was serving a minimum 23-year prison sentence for the murder

One of the men who murdered Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson has been found dead in his Perth Prison cell.

Steven Dickie, 24, was serving a minimum 23-year jail term for killing Mr Donaldson at an Angus nature reserve in June 2018.

Co-accused Callum Davidson was also found guilty of murder, with Mr Donaldson's former girlfriend Tasmin Glass convicted of culpable homicide.

The Scottish Prison Service said a fatal accident inquiry will be held.