Image caption Caroline Thomson was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow

A woman left a baby boy blind in one eye and brain-damaged after attacking him, a court was told.

Caroline Thomson, 30, admitted assaulting the baby to his permanent impairment and disfigurement, and to the danger of his life.

The baby suffered rib fractures, bleeding on the brain, a broken wrist, fractures to both big toes and a detached retina.

Thomson, of Falkirk, will be sentenced next month.

She was remanded in custody after admitting the offences, which took place last year in Larbert and Falkirk.

'Appalling injuries'

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the baby was weeks old when Thomson assaulted him.

Thomson told police the injuries may have been caused when she dropped the baby and other injuries could have been caused by another child.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said that was "inconsistent with the medical findings".

Consultant ophthalmologist Jennifer Ann Gillen examined the baby's eyes and confirmed he had a detached retina.

She said she had never seen that type of injury in a young baby and such an injury would require some form of blunt-force trauma.

The court was told that the baby cannot speak and is unable to walk.

Judge Lady Rae told Thomson: "These were appalling injuries caused to a newborn. This is a very serious matter."