Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near the town's bus station

A 21-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being knocked down by a double-decker bus in Arbroath.

The incident happened at about 17:00 on Tuesday in Catherine Street, near to the Angus town's bus station.

The woman sustained a leg injury and is in a serious but stable condition in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The road was closed for two-and-a half hours while police carried out an investigation.

Officers said the 49-year-old driver of the Stagecoach bus was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

Police said they wanted to speak to the sole passenger on the bus, who left the scene before officers arrived.