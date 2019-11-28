Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Baillie was found fatally injured at a property in Camelon

A teenage drug dealer who took a knife from a would-be robber and stabbed him to death with it has been detained for five-and-a-half years.

James Baillie and his half-brother had turned up at the teenager's flat in Camelon, near Falkirk, in June.

They planned to rob the teenager, but following a struggle he took the knife from Mr Baillie and stabbed both men.

Mr Baillie was killed and his half-brother, George Merrilees, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The teenager admitted charges of culpable homicide and assault to severe injury.

'Ferocious' response

Judge Lord Beckett told the teenager: "This is a tragic case for all concerned in which there are both mitigating and aggravating features.

"It is apparent you were the intended victim of a planned assault and robbery."

But the judge said that the teenager was targeted because of his drug dealing and that his response was "ferocious".

The High Court in Edinburgh had heard previously that Mr Baillie, 40, had bought drugs from the youth, who was living in Burnside Court.

The court was told that Mr Baillie and Mr Merrilees had agreed to rob the accused, with the drugs to be split between them afterwards.

Advocate depute Chris McKenna said that after the men arrived at the flat there was a struggle that resulted in the accused taking the knife and stabbing them.

He subsequently handed himself in at a London police station more than two weeks after the killing.

Defence counsel Derek Ogg QC said the teenager had expressed shock at his involvement in the death of another person.

He said the first offender had no experience of the criminal justice system previously in either Scotland or England.