Heaters distributed as gas supply fault continues

Thousands of homes in the Falkirk area are spending the night without heat in freezing temperatures after a major gas network failure.

Heaters and portable cookers have been distributed to vulnerable residents and 13 schools and nurseries are closed.

Gas infrastructure company SGN said it had drafted in engineers from across the country to restore supplies to 8,000 customers.

Faulty equipment has been identified but each property must be visited.

With overnight temperatures dipping below zero, people living in the area are being urged to check on vulnerable neighbours.

A problem with a "governor" station which regulates gas pressure in the local network developed at about 04:30 Sunday.

Thousands of people woke up to discover they had no heating or hot water as their boilers shut down.

SGN said homes in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir were affected.

Spokesman Denis Kerby said the fault was swiftly located but it would take an enormous effort to fix it and restore supplies safely.

He said: "We will have to get round and isolate the supplies to all these properties before we can make any attempt to get the gas supplies back on.

"We are currently repairing the problem - we will get that done in the next day. Then we have to get engineers to visit all the homes to isolate them.

"It's a massive response required. We are looking to see if we can bring in engineers from other parts of the country and others parts of the UK as well."

Engineers worked until 23:00 on Sunday, visiting more than 1,000 properties.

Falkirk council said 14 schools and nurseries would not open Monday, with a decision on whether they remain shut on Tuesday to be taken later.

The authority made the Camelon Community Centre available to SGN, which was handing out portable heating and cooking equipment to elderly, sick or disabled customers and those with young children.

A mobile catering unit was also distributing hot food.

Mr Kerby added: "Our priority is vulnerable customers. We are liaising with the local authority and our partners in the community to make sure we can visit all the people who may need that extra bit of help

"We would also appeal to people to be really good neighbours - and please check on any elderly neighbours or anyone in the vicinity who may need some extra help."

Customers can request heating or cooking appliances by calling 0800 9121717.