Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption SGN engineers have reconnected more than 3,000 properties

Almost all schools in the Falkirk area have reopened after a major gas network failure forced their closure on Monday.

Gas infrastructure company SGN said it had now reconnected supplies to more than 3,000 homes across the area following Sunday's outage.

About 5,000 properties remain without gas supplies.

All secondaries, and primary schools except Bainsford and Kinnaird schools and Thistle Wing have reopened, but Larbert day nursery remains closed.

SGN said engineers from other firms are assisting the operation.

The company said that it had also drafted in colleagues from its depots in southern England to help reconnect the remaining properties without gas.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption Residents have been collecting hotplates and heaters from Camelon Community Centre

Affected residents have been collecting heaters and hotplates from Camelon Community Centre, with Falkirk Community Trust opening its sports centre for people to use its showers.

Falkirk Council said it was working with SGN, the emergency services, health workers, and volunteers to distribute heating and cooking equipment.

The council's chief executive Kenneth Lawrie told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "Really our focus has been on vulnerable people - we know who our vulnerable customers are.

"We've contacted all of them and we're trying to put support arrangements in place."

A problem with a "governor" station which regulates gas pressure in the local network developed at about 04:30 Sunday.

Thousands of people woke up to discover they had no heating or hot water as their boilers shut down.

SGN said homes in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir were affected.