Bookmakers and showroom damaged in car crashes

A Dundee car showroom and a bookmakers in St Andrews have been damaged after cars crashed into them in separate incidents.

A woman was taken to hospital after her car ploughed into the Arnold Clark showroom in Dundee's Balfield Road after colliding with a taxi.

The woman was freed from her car by firefighters following the incident at 15:00 on Wednesday.

About an hour earlier, a car crashed into Ladbrokes in the Fife town.

The incident happened at the bookmaker's Bell Street branch, and damaged the shop's front door and windows.