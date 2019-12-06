Image copyright Supplied Image caption Hercules was with Andy and Maggie Robin for more than 25 years

Andy Robin, the owner of Scotland's famous grizzly bear Hercules, has died aged 84.

Hercules gained international stardom after going missing for 24 days after escaping while filming a television commercial on Benbecula in 1980.

Former wrestling champion Mr Robin and his wife Maggie bought Hercules as a cub from Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie for £50 in 1975.

Mrs Robin said her husband was "larger than life."

She said: "I always said he could fill any room on his own.

"It's been such an emotional time, but the stories people have been passing on about Andy are lovely."

The couple lived in Auchterarder, Perthshire.

Image caption Andy Robin with Hercules after the bear was recaptured following his escape in 1980

Mr Robin was inducted into Scotland's Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

A regular on ITV's World of Sport, he won the British Commonwealth mid-heavyweight championship in 1964.

Shortly afterwards he appeared with wrestling bear Terrible Ted in Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.

Hercules died in 2001, aged 25.

The grizzly bear, who had a fondness for ice-cream and at one point tipped the scales at 30 st (191 kg), appeared in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.

He was named "personality of the year" by the Scottish Tourist Board in the 1980s.

After his death, Hercules was buried at the Robins' home in Dollar but his remains were later moved to North Uist, closer to where he escaped.

A headstone was installed at the site in July 2015.