Image copyright Edinburgh Courts Press Services Image caption Brian Fox died in Ninewells Hospital after suffering a head injury

A man who carried out assaults during a fracas at a taxi rank during which a man died has been jailed for two years.

Adam Valentine, 25, pushed a woman who was knocked out after she struck her head on the ground.

Valentine also punched Brian Fox on the body in the New Year's day assault in Dundee's Nethergate.

He was originally charged with killing the 62-year-old while acting with co-accused Wes Reid, but admitted a lesser charge of assault.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh acquitted Mr Reid of culpable homicide on a majority not guilty verdict in November.

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption The attacks at the taxi rank were caught on CCTV footage camera

The court was told that Mr Fox, who was trying to act as a peacemaker, sustained a fatal head injury when he fell and struck his head on the ground after Mr Reid punched him.

The court heard that Valentine's attack occurred when Mr Fox was unconscious after the initial blow was struck.

Valentine was also found guilty of assaulting Sandra Baird to her severe injury and to the danger of her life at the taxi rank.

Lord Beckett told Valentine that the assault on Mr Fox as he lay unconscious was "despicable and cowardly" but said that it "played no part in his death."

The judge said the assault on Ms Baird has had physical and emotional consequences for her.

Lord Beckett told Valentine it was necessary to punish him and to seek to deter him and others from "engaging in random acts of violence".